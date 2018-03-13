Leon Bridges Announces 'Good Thing' With Two New Songs

Soul music savant Leon Bridges has announced a new album, Good Thing, and with it, two new tracks.

On "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — a beautiful heartache ballad reminiscent of The Temptations — Bridges takes a gamble on ending his relationship with a loved one. "Maybe I'm leavin' / Leavin' here with nothin' / I might regret that I can't be your man / Sometimes the bet isn't worth the hand," Bridges belts.

Bridges' vocals dance atop a bouncy bass line on "Bad Bad News" with unruly horns and tell a story of triumph. "They tell me I was born to lose / But I made a good good thing out of bad bad news," he sings.

The 28-year-old soul singer first found mainstream success in 2015 with his hit single, "Coming Home" and debut album of the same name. He's said in the past that he never intended to write soul music, but his connection to Golden Era gospel and silky, vintage tone suggest otherwise.

Though Bridges has drawn comparisons to Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke, the millennial artist has spent his time in between albums making surprising collaborations with those outside of his designated genre. Bridges has toured with pop dreamboat Harry Styles and has been featured on tracks with rapper Lecrae and EDM duo ODESZA.

Good Thing is avaialable May 4 via Columbia Records