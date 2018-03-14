Late Night Dispatches From SXSW

The annual SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas can be overwhelming. With thousands of bands performing over five days across the city, there's no way to see everything, but there's always a great opportunity to discover a great musician you've never heard before. That's one of the reasons that at the end of each night during SXSW, members of our team in Austin gather and discuss the best of what they saw and heard that day.

We'll add a new late night dispatch to the playlist below every morning; you can get them in your podcast feed automatically by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll also create a best of SXSW 2018 playlist where we'll keep adding music by bands we fall in love with until we come home from Austin.

Tuesday, March 13
Our first day at SXSW ran the gamut from high-impact exercise to a literally epic lullaby: Russian protest band Pussy Riot led its crowd in EDM calisthenics and Max Richter performed his eight-hour work Sleep, in a room full of beds on which the audience was encouraged to sleep (Stephen Thompson did). The "concentration of creativity" didn't stop there: Thunderpussy "stole the night" for Robin Hilton; Bob Boilen texted World Café's Talia Schlanger to see some emo puppets and the most fascinating music of the day came from Sudan Archives and acts like Partner, Chloe Foy and Dermot Kennedy impressed our team.

Hear The Music