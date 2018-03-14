Accessibility links

What We Saw At SXSW: Sudan Archives, Max Richter's 'Sleep,' Thunderpussy : All Songs Considered At the end of the night, members of our team in Austin gather and discuss the best of what they saw and heard that day.
NPR logo Late Night Dispatches From SXSW

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

SXSW 2018

Late Night Dispatches From SXSW

Enlarge this image

Bob Boilen calls Sudan Archives his "first great discovery at SXSW 2018." Bob Boilen/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Bob Boilen/NPR

Bob Boilen calls Sudan Archives his "first great discovery at SXSW 2018."

Bob Boilen/NPR

The annual SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas can be overwhelming. With thousands of bands performing over five days across the city, there's no way to see everything, but there's always a great opportunity to discover a great musician you've never heard before. That's one of the reasons that at the end of each night during SXSW, members of our team in Austin gather and discuss the best of what they saw and heard that day.

We'll add a new late night dispatch to the playlist below every morning; you can get them in your podcast feed automatically by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll also create a best of SXSW 2018 playlist where we'll keep adding music by bands we fall in love with until we come home from Austin.

Listen To The Podcasts

  • Tuesday, March 13

    Enlarge this image

    Chloe Foy performs at The Driskill. Bob Boilen/NPR hide caption

    toggle caption
    Bob Boilen/NPR

    Chloe Foy performs at The Driskill.

    Bob Boilen/NPR

    Stephen Thompson slept to Max Richter's eight-hour Sleep, Bob Boilen texted Talia Schlanger to see some emo puppets, Thunderpussy "stole the night" for Robin Hilton, and Pussy Riot got a crowd to do EDM calisthenics. "The concentration of creativity" is really something to behold just on our first day at SXSW, including the hilarious and shredding duo Partner, English singer-songwriter Chloe Foy, the violinist Sudan Archives and Austin 100 discovery Dermot Kennedy.

    Late Night Dispatches From SXSW

    • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/592037838/593452172" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist