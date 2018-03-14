Late Night Dispatches From SXSW
The annual SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas can be overwhelming. With thousands of bands performing over five days across the city, there's no way to see everything, but there's always a great opportunity to discover a great musician you've never heard before. That's one of the reasons that at the end of each night during SXSW, members of our team in Austin gather and discuss the best of what they saw and heard that day.
We'll add a new late night dispatch to the playlist below every morning; you can get them in your podcast feed automatically by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll also create a best of SXSW 2018 playlist where we'll keep adding music by bands we fall in love with until we come home from Austin.
Listen To The Podcasts
Tuesday, March 13Bob Boilen/NPR
Stephen Thompson slept to Max Richter's eight-hour Sleep, Bob Boilen texted Talia Schlanger to see some emo puppets, Thunderpussy "stole the night" for Robin Hilton, and Pussy Riot got a crowd to do EDM calisthenics. "The concentration of creativity" is really something to behold just on our first day at SXSW, including the hilarious and shredding duo Partner, English singer-songwriter Chloe Foy, the violinist Sudan Archives and Austin 100 discovery Dermot Kennedy.
