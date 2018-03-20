SXSW 2018 Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

toggle caption Courtesy of the artists

Our bleary-eyed, ear-ringing week of seemingly non-stop live music in Austin, Texas has ended and we're back one last time to reflect on the 2018 South by Southwest festival and play some of our favorite discoveries.

Hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, along with NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Rodney Carmichael, convene in the NPR studios to share the most memorable stories and songs of the festival, from the gritty rock of Brooklyn's THICK and Afro-electronic soundscapes of Sudan Archives to the mumble rap of Tierra Whack, the soaring pop of G Flip and much more.

You can find a whole lot more from the festival here, including South by Lullabies (from Stella Donnelly, Natalie Prass and more), live concert videos and more.