Sarah Louise's 'When Winter Turns' Deepens A Wide Palette

Sarah Louise must have a sick sense of humor, or just perfectly inappropriate timing: The second day of spring has been welcomed with heavy snow on the East Coast, and I am grumpy about it. But dangit, her new song helping keep the soul toasty.

The Asheville-based singer and guitarist has always had a wide sonic palette, but the forthcoming record points to a deepening of that expanse. "When Winter Turns" is an Appalachian slow burn bedded by a circling acoustic figure, fried electric guitar and a hypnotic rhythm section by drummer Thom Nguyen (who also appeared on last year's House and Land record) and bassist Jason Meagher. Turn it up loud enough, and maybe "When Winter Turns" will help melt the snow away.

Deeper Woods comes out May 11 via Thrill Jockey.