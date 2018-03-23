New Music Friday: March 23 : All Songs Considered All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums out on March 23.
New Music Friday: March 23
David James Swanson/Courtesy of the artist
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums landing today, including Jack White's sprawling, completely bonkers Boarding House Reach; Americana from Courtney Marie Andrews; R&B singer Toni Braxton's first new solo album in nearly a decade; far-out Canadians Yamantaka Sonic Titan and more. Hear the discussion and songs with the play button at the top of the page or by subscribing to the All Songs Considered podcast.
Featured Albums:
- Jack White: Boarding House Reach
- Lissie: Castles
- Courtney Marie Andrews: May Your Kindness Remain
- Sunflower Bean: Twentytwo In Blue
- Toni Braxton: Sex And Cigarettes
- Yamantaka//Sonic Titan: Dirt
- Erika Wennerstrom: Sweet Unknown