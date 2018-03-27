New Mix: Guided By Voices, Fantastic Negrito, A Stella Donnelly Lullaby, More

toggle caption Courtesy of the artists

The March For Our Lives rallies that unfolded across the country this past weekend underscored the heightened state of fear and anger over gun violence in the U.S. We open this week's show with a powerful new song from the blues and soul artist Fantastic Negrito, that he says channels his own anxieties and outrage over the state of the world, called "Plastic Hamburgers." The surprisingly loud and gritty rock cut is from his upcoming album, Please Don't Be Dead.

Also on the program: Thirty-five years into the band's career, Guided By Voices has just released a bold, infectious and ever-vital new album called Space Gun. We've got the title cut. The legendary and much beloved folk artist John Prine is back with a poignant new song called "Summer's End." And we float in the gloriously ethereal voice of Grouper, aka Liz Harris, on her new song "Parking Lot."

All that plus warped rock from the Austrian band Hearts Hearts and a special lullaby from Stella Donnelly. But first, we take a moment for co-host Robin Hilton's annual tradition: checking in to see how his beloved Kansas Jayhawks are doing in the NCAA basketball tournament.