New Music Friday, March 30: Kacey Musgraves, Frankie Cosmos, Hayley Kiyoko And More : All Songs Considered Hear a quick run through the essential new albums dropping this week, from the crazy infectious pop of Haley Kiyoko to the Cuban big band Orquesta Akokán and more.
New Music Friday: March 30

Listen · 23:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/597920256/598136044" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hayley Kiyoko's debut album Expectations is out now on Atlantic. Amanda Charchian/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Hayley Kiyoko's debut album Expectations is out now on Atlantic.

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Felix Contreras, Marissa Lorusso and Ann Powers about the must-hear albums out on March 30. This includes country singer Kacey Musgraves' boundary-pushing Golden Hour, Cuban big band Orquesta Akokán, conceptual hip-hop from Jean Grae and Quelle Chris, crazy infectious pop from Haley Kiyoko and much more.

Featured Albums:

  • Orquesta Akokán: Akokán
  • Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour
  • Hayley Kiyoko: Expectations
  • Jean Grae and Quelle Chris: Everything's Fine
  • Bettye LaVette: Things Have Changed
  • Frankie Cosmos: Vessel
  • Lindi Ortega: Liberty
  • Ashley McBryde: Girl Goin' Nowhere

