Brazilian Girls' 'Karaköy' Is A Teary Daydream

On Let's Make Love, Brazilian Girls' first record in a decade, "Karaköy" stands out for its timelessness and simplicity. It's a walk-skip along the ancient streets of its namesake neighborhood in Istanbul, with Sabina Sciubba's rich, gymnastic and apparently effortless voice left, right and center stage. When its chorus arrives, soft-washed trumpets in tow, Sciubba's volume rises to overpower them.

That simplicity is misleading, though — its story, of walking and missing, is a direct descendant of Chuck Berry's (even more musically dead-simple) song "Havana Moon." They're both sun-dappled little novellas of pain, the primary colors they're written with filigreed with enough nuance to kick-start a few teary little daydreams.

Let's Make Love comes out April 13 via Six Degrees Records.