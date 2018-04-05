Tunde Olaniran Gets 'Vulnerable,' Announces A New Album Due This Summer

For Tunde Olaniran, art is about big ambitions, bigger ideas and the relentless pursuit of joy and comfort within his own skin. The Flint, Mich., native's bold and wildly dynamic 2015 debut Transgressor announced him as a playful multi-hyphenate provocateur who sings, raps, writes and choreographs from a vast well of creativity.

This summer, Olaniran will release a follow-up called Stranger that promises to delve even further into that well. The songs he's teased so far — last year's "Symbol" and "Hungry," and now "Vulnerable" — suggest a desire to soften and deepen his sound a bit, without dulling his creative drive or weighing down the buoyancy of his arrangements.