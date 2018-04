Tunde Olaniran Gets 'Vulnerable,' Announces A New Album Due This Summer

The singer describes "Vulnerable" as "my soft, femme trap anthem," which in Olaniran's case means it unleashes some more genuine and life-affirming statements about individuality, identity and filling in the margins of your life with the right amount of risk-taking.

"I wrote it while sitting in my car and not wanting to go into work," he writes via email. "The same day, I picked up the phone and called my supervisor and told her I wanted to leave a company I'd worked for my entire young adult and adult life up until that point. I'd reached a point where I wanted to be honest about my aspirations as an artist. 'Vulnerable' is a reminder that change and growth are scary, and often you won't have a safety net. The song is me trying to re-create the feeling of free-falling and landing in your own embrace. 'Vulnerable' is a reminder that life isn't promised, and that I should nakedly pursue joy and happiness while I have the chance."

As for Stranger itself, Olaniran promises something a bit more stripped-down and traditional than Transgressor.

"Thematically, Stranger was written and came together while I was touring with Sleigh Bells. My last album was a mash-up of singing, rapping and a lot of high-speed vocal tricks. I realized I missed simply singing a full song. I wanted to write an album that still had very fun and unexpected production, but with songs that I could also sing with just me and a piano or guitar."