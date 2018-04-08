On 'Saturday Night Live,' Cardi B Debuts Twice

Cardi B's stratospheric rise continues, with the rapper making her Saturday Night Live performance last night. Coming off the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, on Friday, Cardi made her performance in Studio 8H into another type of introduction, too.

Introduced by the night's host, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, the Bronx bomber came out swinging with her first performance; a mash-up of her already-platinum hits "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi," while donning a wig of green finger waves and a black-and-white feather ensemble straight out of Cruella de Vil's vintage closet.

"We sinning tonight and we going to church tomorrow," the rapper announced in between her mini medley.

But it was her second performance of the night that proved to be the bigger statement. Cardi held a retro microphone and shined in the spotlight while she performed her infidelity-rap ballad "Careful." Floor-length and form-fitting, her tight white gown revealed Cardi's baby bump, confirming the rumors that she and her fiance, Migos member Offset, are expecting their first child together.

Soon after Cardi's second performance, Offset also confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple and writing, "Thank you for your support, we feel blessed."

Cardi's Invasion of Privacy was released Friday, April 6, and is already certified gold in sales thanks to the monstrous success of last year's No. 1 hit "Bodak Yellow," strong follow-up tracks and features from the likes of SZA, Migos, J Balvin and Chance The Rapper.

With a co-hosting gig next week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival later this month, the Bronx rapper, at least, won't need to hide her joy anymore.