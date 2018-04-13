Accessibility links

New Music Friday: April 13 : All Songs Considered A run through some of the week's best new albums, including Korean surf-rock band Say Sue Me, singer Juliana Hatfield's surprisingly emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Tinashe and more.
New Music Friday: April 13

Tinashe's Joyride is one of the standout albums being released on April 13. Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of the artist
Hear previous New Music Fridays in the All Songs Considered Podcast

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Ann Powers join host Robin Hilton for a quick run-through some of the most essential new albums out on April 13, starting with the Korean surf-rock band Say Sue Me and their wistful and gritty album Where We Were Together. Also on the show: Singer Juliana Hatfield's inspired and uplifting tribute to Olivia Newton John, the distorted chaos of A Place To Bury Strangers and more.

Featured Albums:

1. Say Sue Me: Where We Were Together
2. Juliana Hatfield: Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton John
3. A Place To Bury Strangers: Pinned
4. Laura Veirs: The Lookout
5. L.A. Salami: The City Of Bootmakers
6. Goldmund: Occasus
7. Tinashe: Joyride

Also notable for April 13: John Prine: The Tree Of Forgiveness, Josh Rouse: Love In The Modern Age, Rainbow Kitten Surprise: How To: Friend, Love, Freefall, Mr. Fingers: Cerebral Hemispheres.

