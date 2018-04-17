Dump Your Boyfriend, Scream Along To GRLwood's Hooky 'Bisexual'

When Joey Ramone sang, "I wanna be your boyfriend," The Ramones tapped into bubblegum pop's naïveté with a rosy-cheeked hiccup. When GRLwood's Rej Forester sings the line, at first with a little nod to Joey's Buddy Holly impression, she eventually screams it with all of the pent-up rage of someone who just wants a woman to dump her dude, but also is pretty damn tired of being ignored by society.

<a href="http://grlwood.bandcamp.com/album/bisexual">BISEXUAL by GRLwood</a>

GRLwood's debut album Daddy "challenges social norms and taboo topics relating to sexuality and heteronormative social structure," Forester says.

After a demo and an EP, "Bisexual" is the album's first single. It lulls you into the Louisville duo's hooky, self-deprecating, surf-inspired punk before tearing you apart. When guitarist Rej Forester and drummer Karen Ledford hit the refrain, you quickly understand why they call their cathartic and fun music "scream-pop."

Daddy will be out on sonaBLAST! Records sometime this year.