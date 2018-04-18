Father John Misty Returns With Propulsion And Pensiveness In Equal Measure

Father John Misty's 2017 album Pure Comedy was a mostly outward-looking collection of songs stuffed with long, lyrical meditations on life's greatest mysteries. Now, a year after releasing that sprawling masterwork, frontman Josh Tillman is back with a more inward-looking followup, God's Favorite Customer. If the first two singles are any indication, it'll be, at turns, more buoyant and propulsive than the relatively subdued and ruminative Pure Comedy.

God's Favorite Customer was recorded with Jonathan Rado of the band Foxygen, and the first single, "Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All," is psych-pop anthem.

On the second new track, "Just Dumb Enough To Try," Tillman introduces analog synths and fuzzy guitars.

In addition to Rado, God's Favorite Customer features contributions from Dave Cerminara, Trevor Spencer, Haxan Cloak, Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood, longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson and members of Father John Misty's touring band.

God's Favorite Customer is due out June 1 on Sub Pop Records.