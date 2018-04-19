Accessibility links

After Lou Gehrig's Diagnosis, Tiny Desk Contest Entrant Bernie Dalton Made An Album With Friends : All Songs Considered Bernie Dalton had a dream to make music, but when he was diagnosed with ALS, he was even more determined. Without the use of his limbs or his voice, Dalton and his friends made one of the most moving entries in this year's Tiny Desk Contest.
After Lou Gehrig's Diagnosis, Tiny Desk Contest Entrant Bernie Dalton Made An Album With Friends

