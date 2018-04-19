Crank Rat The Magnificent's Nasty 'Up The Street' And Be Redeemed

Crank "Up The Street" to a volume that shakes the dust from your creaky bones. Made stiff from years of rock and roll neglect, you are now redeemed by the nasty howl and stomp of Rat the Magnificent. Hallelujah and hot damn.

The touchstones of this London trio will be familiar to anyone who's followed the long grueling path of noise-rock: Oxbow's screw-eyed and strutting blues and The Jesus Lizard's knuckle-busting riffage are beaten into its DNA, but also a little Cramps-ian kitsch and the decibel-numbing churn of '80s post-punk minimalism. Like the Thing revving up to smack down, Rat the Magnificent will clobber these sounds together on The Body as Pleasure, the band's upcoming debut album.

The Body as Pleasure comes out June 22 via TTWD Records.