Guest DJ: Lord Huron On The Songs That Shaped The Cinematic 'Vide Noir'

I've been intrigued by the cinematic songs of Lord Huron over the past half dozen years. What began as the solo project of Ben Schneider back in 2010 is now a band selling out large music venues. What first captured my imagination were the videos Ben would make for his early songs, filmed as old western tales, for the album Lonesome Dreams in 2012 and then Strange Trails in 2015. More recently, in the odd way life imitates art, the band had one of its songs, "The Night We Met," featured on the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

Vide Noir is inspired by imagery Ben Schneider would encounter during late-night drives around Los Angeles. "I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos," he says. "A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of the universe."

On this Guest DJ edition of All Songs Considered, Ben Schneider shares music that clearly shows his interest in storytelling and film, from Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska," to Link Wray's "Rumble." The tone of these tunes he loved growing up are an insight into the music he and his band make.

Video Noir is out April 20 on Whispering Pines/Republic Records.