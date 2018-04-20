Accessibility links

New Music Friday: April 20 : All Songs Considered This week's quick run through some of the best new albums out on Apr. 20 includes primal pop from Kimbra, a collection of audio curiosities from DRINKS, the Old Crow Medicine Show, Exitmusic and more.
New Music Friday: April 20

All Songs Considered

Kimbra's Primal Heart is one of our picks for the most essential albums out on April 20.

Nick Spanos/Courtesy of the artist

Kimbra's Primal Heart is one of our picks for the most essential albums out on April 20.

Nick Spanos/Courtesy of the artist
On this week's quick run through some of the best new albums out on April 20, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the primal pop of Kimbra, dark and majestic songs from Exitmusic, Nashville veterans The Old Crow Medicine Show, the rock-and-soul of Shuggie Otis and more.

Featured Albums

1. Kimbra: Primal Heart
2. Exitmusic: The Recognitions
3. Old Crow Medicine Show: Volunteer
4. Sera Cahoone: The Flora String Sessions
5. Bishop Briggs: Church Of Scars
6. DRINKS: Hippo Lite
7. Ashley Monroe: Sparrow
8. Shuggie Otis: Inter-Fusion

Also notable for April 20: J. Cole, KOD

