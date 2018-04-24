New Mix: Beach House, Tank And The Bangas, Stevie Wolf, More

We open this week's show with a look at our 2018 Tiny Desk Contest winner, Naia Izumi. He's an artist based out of Los Angeles with a phenomenal voice and breathtaking technique on guitar. Naia is also incredibly charming with a profoundly moving personal story about how he came to music and what it has meant to him over the years. You can read more about him and watch his winning video here.

Also on this week's show: Last year's Tiny Desk Contest winner, Tank And The Bangas, has just released the band's first new music since signing with Verve Forecast; another phenomenal guitarist, Rafiq Bhatia of the band Son Lux, has a mind-bending new solo album called Breaking English; the Arkansas native and rock guitarist who goes by the name Welles has powerful new elegy to lost youth called "Seventeen," from his upcoming full-length debut Red Trees And White Trashes; guitarist and singer Stevie Wolf infuses his bluesy electro-rock with humor and heart, and the dream-pop group Beach House turns up the volume for its latest single, "Dark Spring."