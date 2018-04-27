Accessibility links

New Music Friday: April 27

All Songs Considered

On this week's New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton runs through some of the best albums out on April 27 with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Felix Contreras, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso, and Ann Powers. Featured albums include the potent and political rock of Speedy Ortiz, the ethereal sounds of Grouper, Janelle Monae's highly anticipated Dirty Computer, Post Malone and more.

Featured Albums:

1. Speedy Ortiz: Twerp Verse
2. Grouper: Grid Of Points
3. Willie Nelson: Last Man Standing
4. Post Malone: Beerbongs And Bentleys
5. Tom Rush: Voices
6. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer
7. Half Waif: Lavender

Also notable for April 27: Okkervil River: In The Rainbow Rain, Forth Wanderers: Forth Wanderers, Dr. Dog: Critical Equation, Dylan Carlson: Conquistador, Steve Angello: Human, Eomac: Reconnect

