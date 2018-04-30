Lin-Manuel Miranda's Latest Hamildrop Features All The Elizabeths

YouTube

Lin-Manuel Miranda knows how to hold our attention. In perfect step with Miranda's Hamildrops series, Miranda's monthly release from the world of Hamilton, the Tony-winning playwright and star shares the original draft of the song "Burn," which is performed by Hamilton's wife, Elizabeth, after she learns of her husband's infidelity and burns his letters in response.

This initial draft, fittingly titled "First Burn," was performed by the five current and former actors who've played Elizabeth onstage: Lexi Lawson (Broadway), Julia K. Harriman (first national tour), Shoba Narayan (second national tour), Rachelle Ann Go (West End), and Arianna Afsar (original Chicago company).

"You published the letters she wrote to you / You told the whole world / How you brought this girl into our bed / In clearing your name, you have ruined our lives," Narayan sings.

"Explain to the children / The pain and embarrassment / You put their mother through / When will you learn / That they are your legacy?," the women join for the crescendo.

The Hamildrops series will continue with one new loosie a month for the rest of 2018. Aside from "First Burn," Miranda's already unearthed tracks from The Decemberists, 'Weird Al' Yankovic and Nas. In January 2019, Miranda will reprise his onstage role as the founding father when he takes the musical to Puerto Rico.