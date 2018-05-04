Accessibility links
New Music Friday: May 4

Our look at the best albums out on May 4 includes the joyful pop of Frank Turner, soul singer Leon Bridges, the alien synth sounds of Lucrecia Dalt, the return of the iconic '90s band Belly and more.
New Music Friday: May 4

Two recurring themes run throughout the albums we're featuring on this week's New Music Friday: artists who are pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, and lots of songs that reflect on the need to be better, do better and make the world a better place. This includes the buoyant, joyful pop of English singer Frank Turner, the inspired rock of Shakey Graves, soul singer Leon Bridges, the incredibly ambitious narratives of Damien Jurado and much more.

Hear previous New Music Friday episodes in our podcast

Featured Albums:

  1. Frank Turner: Be More Kind
  2. Shakey Graves: Can't Wake Up
  3. Lucrecia Dalt: Anticlines
  4. Leon Bridges: Good Thing
  5. Damien Jurado: The Horizon Just Laughed
  6. Parker Milsap: Other Arrangements
  7. Belly: Dove

Other notable releases for May 4: Gaz Coombes: World's Strongest Man, Jessica Risker: I See You Among The Stars, Pinkshinyultrablast: Miserable Miracles, Trampled By Turtles: Life Is Good On The Open Road, Lake Street Dive: Free Yourself Up, John Hopkins: Singularity, Eleanor Frieberger: Rebound

