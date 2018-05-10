Accessibility links
Gruff Rhys' Only Hope For Humanity Is Your 'Limited Edition Heart'

Super Furry Animals frontman's Babelsberg is lousy with lush and playful orchestral arrangements. Here, he channels a world-weary anxiety into a buoyant, surrealistic pop song.
Gruff Rhys' Only Hope For Humanity Is Your 'Limited Edition Heart'

Gruff Rhys' Only Hope For Humanity Is Your 'Limited Edition Heart'

Gruff Rhys' Babelsberg comes out June 8. Andy Martin/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Andy Martin/Courtesy of the artist

Gruff Rhys' Babelsberg comes out June 8.

Andy Martin/Courtesy of the artist

Is there a law where every Britpop singer of note must perform or make at least one song with strings and wind instruments? (This is not a complaint.) To wit: The string-swept funk of "Walk the Walk" from Supergrass' Gaz Coombes, Saint Etienne's sparkling dance-pop jam "Tonight," the cello-laden Slow Attack from Suede frontman Brett Anderson, several cuts from Jarvis Cocker's solo debut Jarvis — give me all of your string-swooned Britpop.

It's not like Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals, Neon Neon) hasn't worked with a string section before, but his forthcoming solo record, Babelsberg, is lousy with lush and playful arrangements by the Swansea-born composer Stephen McNeff, performed by the 72-piece BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

"I wrote 'Limited Edition Heart' whilst walking along a polluted yet beautiful river," Rhys shares in a press release. With buoyant acoustic guitar, a rumbling rhythm section and starry-eyed strings that cascade from the night sky, "Limited Edition Heart" recalls Scott Walker's vibrantly sharp "Hero of the War." Like that gem from 1969, Rhys channels a world-weary anxiety, but transposes it into surreal imagery: "Badlands bison burgers at night / Vegan option complete with gamma rays" and "Military takeovers at night / We'll go into hiding and keep the lights shining."

The accompanying lyric video only adds to that tension, with a looping animation of Donald Trump sharing his cell phone screen with Jesus Christ, as a snake person counts money nearby. Rhys' only hope is humankind's heart.

Babelsberg comes out June 8 via Rough Trade Records.

