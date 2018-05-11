New Music Friday: May 11

toggle caption Benjamin Lennox/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton takes a quick run through May 11's essential album releases with NPR Music's Felix Contreras, Jewly Hight, Tom Huizenga, Lyndsey McKenna and Stephen Thompson. Featured albums include the irresistible pop of Charlie Puth, classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein, early folk recordings from The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, infectious guitar rock from Illuminati Hotties and more.

Featured Albums

1. Charlie Puth: Voicenotes

2. Jerry Garcia: Before The Dead

3. Brent Cobb: Providence Canyon

4. Simone Dinnerstein: Circles

5. Illuminati Hotties: Kiss Yr Frenemies

6. Los Texmaniacs: Cruzando Borderes

7. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Other Notable Releases For May 11

Marian Hill: Unusual; Mark Kozelek: Mark Kozelek; Beach House: 7; Ry Cooder: The Prodigal Son; The Sea And Cake: Any Day; Ski Mask The Slump God: Beware The Book Of Eli; Ashley Campbell: The Lonely One