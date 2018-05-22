Guest DJ: Stephen Malkmus

toggle caption Giovanni Duca/Courtesy of the artist

On this special Guest DJ edition of All Songs Considered, I talk with dry-witted songwriter and guitarist Stephen Malkmus. He made five albums with the much-beloved rock band Pavement, from 1989 to 1999, but his latest release comes from his other project, The Jicks. It's called Sparkle Hard and it's his seventh album with the band in 17 years.

To prepare for this conversation, I asked Stephen Malkmus to send a list of songs that have meant something to him growing up, along with some more recent, contemporary loves — I was surprised by the list, starting with the song we open this week's show with: Steve Miller's "Abracadabra."

You can see the complete list of songs we play and read some of Stephen Malkmus' thoughts about the music in the playlist below.