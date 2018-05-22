George Clinton, Doctor Of The Mothership, Prescribes Funk In 'Medicaid Fraud Dogg'

The only antidote for the hell-in-a-handbasket blues is the stankiest of funks, and no one makes it stankier than George Clinton. The good doctor is here to prescribe Medicaid Fraud Dogg, the first album in 38 years from Parliament, the P-Funk empire's more soulful outfit.

On the semi-surprise album, Clinton, of course, does not hold back his signature sound ("Oil Jones" is knee-deep in synth-bass), but is also tickled to address the dangers of the modern age ("Antisocial Media") and love by way of the medical industry (the previously released "I'm Gon Make U Sick O'me," featuring Scarface). Original Parliament horn players Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas and Benny Cowan all appear on the album.

But it's a trip to hear the reflexive influence of the young artists that Clinton's been diggin' lately: "All In" captures a Flying Lotus frenzy, but still drips like gooey honey; there's the Kendrick Lamar-namedropping "Loodie Poo Da Pimp"; Cardi B's flow is all over "Mama Told Me"; "Backwoods" celebrates "[a]ll that s*** coming out of Atlanta," confirming what Clinton said in a wild Reddit AMA. "All that trap s***. I'm trapped in it."

There's a lot to ingest with the 21-track, 107-minute Medicaid Fraud Dogg — please consult with your funk doctor for dosage.