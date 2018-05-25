New Music Friday: 7 Albums You Should Stream Today : All Songs Considered This week's sprint through Friday's new albums includes an instant classic from rapper Pusha-T, raw guitar rock from Thunderpussy, reggaetón singer J Balvin and more.
New Music Friday: 7 Albums You Should Stream Today
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Stefanie Fernández, Lars Gotrich, Stephen Thompson and World Cafe host Talia Schlanger for a quick run through the best new albums out on May 25. That includes the highly anticipated (and instant classic) Daytona from rapper Pusha-T, reggaetón hit maker J Balvin, raw and ragged rock from Thunderpussy, effervescent synth-pop from CHVRCHES and more.
Featured Albums
- Thunderpussy, Thunderpussy
- Featured Track: "Speed Queen"
- Pusha-T, Daytona
- Featured Track: "If You Know You Know"
- Aisha Burns, Argonauta
- Featured Track: "Must Be A Way"
- CHVRCHES, Love Is Dead
- Featured Track: "Graffiti"
- J Balvin, Vibras
- Featured Track: "Mi Gente"
- Zaytoven, Trap Holizay
- Featured Track: "Mo Realer" (feat. Future)
- Witch Mountain, Witch Mountain
- Featured Track: "Burn You Down"
Other notable releases for May 25: Sudan Archives, Sink; Graveyard, Peace; Jenny Hval, The Long Sleep; Ari Roar, Calm Down; Chad Valley, Imaginary Music; Wand, Perfume.