New Music Friday: 7 Albums You Should Stream Today : All Songs Considered This week's sprint through Friday's new albums includes an instant classic from rapper Pusha-T, raw guitar rock from Thunderpussy, reggaetón singer J Balvin and more.
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Stefanie Fernández, Lars Gotrich, Stephen Thompson and World Cafe host Talia Schlanger for a quick run through the best new albums out on May 25. That includes the highly anticipated (and instant classic) Daytona from rapper Pusha-T, reggaetón hit maker J Balvin, raw and ragged rock from Thunderpussy, effervescent synth-pop from CHVRCHES and more.

Featured Albums

  • Thunderpussy, Thunderpussy
    • Featured Track: "Speed Queen"
  • Pusha-T, Daytona
    • Featured Track: "If You Know You Know"
  • Aisha Burns, Argonauta
    • Featured Track: "Must Be A Way"
  • CHVRCHES, Love Is Dead
    • Featured Track: "Graffiti"
  • J Balvin, Vibras
    • Featured Track: "Mi Gente"
  • Zaytoven, Trap Holizay
    • Featured Track: "Mo Realer" (feat. Future)
  • Witch Mountain, Witch Mountain
    • Featured Track: "Burn You Down"

Other notable releases for May 25: Sudan Archives, Sink; Graveyard, Peace; Jenny Hval, The Long Sleep; Ari Roar, Calm Down; Chad Valley, Imaginary Music; Wand, Perfume.

