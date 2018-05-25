New Music Friday: 7 Albums You Should Stream Today

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Stefanie Fernández, Lars Gotrich, Stephen Thompson and World Cafe host Talia Schlanger for a quick run through the best new albums out on May 25. That includes the highly anticipated (and instant classic) Daytona from rapper Pusha-T, reggaetón hit maker J Balvin, raw and ragged rock from Thunderpussy, effervescent synth-pop from CHVRCHES and more.

Featured Albums

Thunderpussy , Thunderpussy

, Thunderpussy Featured Track: "Speed Queen"

Pusha-T , Daytona

, Daytona Featured Track: "If You Know You Know"

Aisha Burns , Argonauta

, Argonauta Featured Track: "Must Be A Way"

CHVRCHES , Love Is Dead

, Love Is Dead Featured Track: "Graffiti"

J Balvin , Vibras

, Vibras Featured Track: "Mi Gente"

Zaytoven , Trap Holizay

, Trap Holizay Featured Track: "Mo Realer" (feat. Future)

Witch Mountain , Witch Mountain

, Witch Mountain Featured Track: "Burn You Down"

Other notable releases for May 25: Sudan Archives, Sink; Graveyard, Peace; Jenny Hval, The Long Sleep; Ari Roar, Calm Down; Chad Valley, Imaginary Music; Wand, Perfume.