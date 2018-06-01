New Music Friday: 6 Albums You Should Stream Now

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emily Shur/Courtesy of the artist Emily Shur/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the best new albums out on June 1, including the remarkable new Neko Case record Hell-On and an emotional and revealing new album from Father John Misty. Complete list below.

Featured Albums

Neko Case, Hell-On

Hell-On Featured Track: "Last Lion of Albion"

Father John Misty, God's Favorite Customer

God's Favorite Customer Featured Track: "Hangout at the Gallows"

Tancred, Nightstand

Nightstand Featured Track: "Queen of New York"

Natalie Prass, The Future and The Past

The Future and The Past Featured Track: "Oh My"

Albin Lee Meldau, About You

About You Featured Track: "The Weight is Gone"

LUMP, LUMP

LUMP Featured Track: "Hand Hold Hero"

Other Notable Releases for June 1: American Aquarium, Things Change; Gabriella Cohen, Pink is the Colour of Unconditional Love; Sam Evian, You, Forever; Maps & Atlases, Lightness is Nothing New.