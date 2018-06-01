6 Albums You Should Stream On June 1 : All Songs Considered The best new albums out on June 1 include Neko Case's Hell On, Father John Misty's emotional self-examination, Natalie Prass' funky synth workout, the Laura Marling-Mike Lindsay project LUMP and more.
New Music Friday: 6 Albums You Should Stream Now
Emily Shur/Courtesy of the artist
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the best new albums out on June 1, including the remarkable new Neko Case record Hell-On and an emotional and revealing new album from Father John Misty. Complete list below.
Featured Albums
- Neko Case, Hell-On
- Featured Track: "Last Lion of Albion"
- Father John Misty, God's Favorite Customer
- Featured Track: "Hangout at the Gallows"
- Tancred, Nightstand
- Featured Track: "Queen of New York"
- Natalie Prass, The Future and The Past
- Featured Track: "Oh My"
- Albin Lee Meldau, About You
- Featured Track: "The Weight is Gone"
- LUMP, LUMP
- Featured Track: "Hand Hold Hero"
Other Notable Releases for June 1: American Aquarium, Things Change; Gabriella Cohen, Pink is the Colour of Unconditional Love; Sam Evian, You, Forever; Maps & Atlases, Lightness is Nothing New.