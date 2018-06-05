New Mix: The 1975, Nothing, Laurie Anderson On Hurricane Sandy, More

Music often touches on the intimate and ephemeral — a fleeting crush, the deteriorating relationship, a euphoric, one-night-only celebration. But songs on this week's episode of All Songs Considered grapple with more sweeping, thematically weighty subjects, from xenophobia and immigration (IDLES) to Hurricane Sandy (Laurie Anderson) to the inherent meaninglessness of life (Nothing) — things beyond individual control.

Also on the show: a cool Tiny Desk entry from the neo-soul group Audible; the distinctively millennial reflections of The 1975's newest single; the wishful thinking of New York songwriter Sam Evian; and excerpts from the "endless mixtape" of Liminal, the newest project of Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós.