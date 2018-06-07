You Up? The Internet Wants You To 'Come Over'

Sending out that play-it-cool text inviting your love interest to "come over" is always a toss up. Syd sits in the director's chair for a video to The Internet's latest single that imagines the bandmates as neighborhood kids with an empty house for the weekend, each dealing with their own respective romances set to music.

When a simple text invite isn't enough to entice Syd's neighbor over to chill, The Internet singer takes note of classic teen melodrama movies and throws pebbles at her window, hoping to serenade her lady love at the sill. Though Syd is unsuccessful — comedian Quinta Brunson makes a cameo to snap a pic of Syd getting curved — she catches the girl's attention the next day while practicing with the band out of a garage, yet another cute and cliché teen movie archetype.

From there, each bandmate gets immersed in their own rooms and color palettes with their partners. In the funniest moment of the video, Patrick Paige II stops the music for a moment to air out his frustration over Steve Lacy's soaring guitar solo "f***ing up the whole vibrations."

It's been three years since The Internet released Ego Death, its acclaimed and Grammy-nominated third studio album, and in that time, each member has ventured off to drop a solo project. Syd's Fin, Steve Lacy's Demo, Matt Martians' The Drum Chord Theory and Christopher Smith's Loud gave fans a chance to get to know each member individually. But all the while, the band's connection to music and to each other has remained strong, making Hive Mind, the title of its upcoming album on July 20, exceedingly fitting. "Come Over" exhibits streamlined storytelling and a tighter sound for the band, proving that in this case, as long as egos don't get in the way, time apart can make a musical connection stronger.