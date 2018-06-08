New Music Friday For June 8: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lyndsey McKenna, and Sidney Madden to talk about June 8's standout albums. Highlights include the candid, introspective rock of Snail Mail, the jazzy, laid-back R&B of British singer Jorja Smith, the sultry pop of Lykke Li, and more.

Featured Albums

River Whyless: Kindness, A Rebel

Featured Song: "The Feeling Of Freedom" Serpentwithfeet: Soil

Featured Song: "Whisper" Snail Mail: Lush

Featured Song: "Pristine" Dierks Bentley: The Mountain

Featured Song: "Traveling Light" Jorja Smith: Lost & Found

Featured Song: "Lost & Found" Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy

Featured Song: "Hard Rain"

Other notable releases for June 8: Kanye West & Kid Cudi: Kids See Ghosts, Sugarland: Bigger, Angelique Kidjo: Remain In Light, Erin Rae: Putting On Airs, Lily Allen: No Shame, Ana Egge: White Tiger, Dave Matthews Band: Come Tomorrow, YOB: Our Raw Heart