New Music Friday For June 8: Six Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered The best albums of June 8 include the candid, introspective rock of Snail Mail, the jazzy, laid-back R&B of British singer Jorja Smith, the sultry pop of Lykke Li, and more.
New Music Friday For June 8: Six Albums You Should Hear Now
Rashid Babiker/Courtesy of the artist
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lyndsey McKenna, and Sidney Madden to talk about June 8's standout albums. Highlights include the candid, introspective rock of Snail Mail, the jazzy, laid-back R&B of British singer Jorja Smith, the sultry pop of Lykke Li, and more.
Featured Albums
- River Whyless: Kindness, A Rebel
Featured Song: "The Feeling Of Freedom"
- Serpentwithfeet: Soil
Featured Song: "Whisper"
- Snail Mail: Lush
Featured Song: "Pristine"
- Dierks Bentley: The Mountain
Featured Song: "Traveling Light"
- Jorja Smith: Lost & Found
Featured Song: "Lost & Found"
- Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy
Featured Song: "Hard Rain"
Other notable releases for June 8: Kanye West & Kid Cudi: Kids See Ghosts, Sugarland: Bigger, Angelique Kidjo: Remain In Light, Erin Rae: Putting On Airs, Lily Allen: No Shame, Ana Egge: White Tiger, Dave Matthews Band: Come Tomorrow, YOB: Our Raw Heart