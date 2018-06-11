Who's Your Favorite New Artist Of 2018 (So Far)?

toggle caption Jordan Hughes/Courtesy of the artist

Discovering new songs and albums — and the musicians who make them — is one of our favorite things. And if you're a music lover, chances are that you share this passion. So, tell us: Who are your favorite new artists of the year so far? We'll define a "new" artist as someone who released their debut full-length in 2018. (If they haven't yet released a full album, their first EP or single can count.)

We'll share the top 10 vote-getters — and our own personal favorites — on next week's All Songs Considered podcast.

Use the form below to tell us your favorite new artist of 2018 (so far).