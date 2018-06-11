Accessibility links
Poll: Who's Your Favorite New Artist Of 2018 (So Far)? : All Songs Considered Tell us your new obsession. We'll reveal the top vote-getters in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.
NPR logo Who's Your Favorite New Artist Of 2018 (So Far)?

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

Nerds!

Who's Your Favorite New Artist Of 2018 (So Far)?

Superorganism is on our short-list of favorite new bands this year. Jordan Hughes/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Jordan Hughes/Courtesy of the artist

Discovering new songs and albums — and the musicians who make them — is one of our favorite things. And if you're a music lover, chances are that you share this passion. So, tell us: Who are your favorite new artists of the year so far? We'll define a "new" artist as someone who released their debut full-length in 2018. (If they haven't yet released a full album, their first EP or single can count.)

We'll share the top 10 vote-getters — and our own personal favorites — on next week's All Songs Considered podcast.

Use the form below to tell us your favorite new artist of 2018 (so far).

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist