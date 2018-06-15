Accessibility links
New Music Friday For June 15: Six Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's essential new releases include Christina Aguilera's powerful Liberation, SOPHIE'S trippy, futuristic debut, Lincoln Park co-founder Mike Shinoda's emotional solo record and more.
New Music Friday For June 15: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

Christina Aguilera's Liberation comes out June 15. Luke Gilford/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Christina Aguilera's Liberation comes out June 15.

On this week's New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Rodney Carmichael, and Stephen Thompson for a quick run through the best new releases for June 15. Highlights include Christina Aguilera's Liberation, a monument to self-empowerment with contributions from Kanye West and Anderson .Paak; the trippy, futuristic debut of pop producer SOPHIE; and a deeply emotional solo project from Lincoln Park co-founder Mike Shinoda.

Featured Albums

  1. Christina Aguilera: Liberation
    Featured Tracks: "Dreamers" and "Fall In Line"
  2. Arthur Buck: Arthur Buck
    Featured Track: "The Wanderer"
  3. Jay Rock: Redemption
    Featured Track: "Broke"
  4. SOPHIE: Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
    Featured Tracks: "Is It Cold In The Water?" and "Faceshopping"
  5. Buddy Guy: The Blues Is Alive And Well
    Featured Track: "A Few Good Years"
  6. Mike Shinoda: Post Traumatic
    Featured Track: "Promises I Can't Keep"

Other notable releases for June 15: Chromeo, Head Over Heels; Culture Abuse, Bay Dream; Marissa Anderson, Cloud Corner; Johnny Marr: Call The Comet; Olivia Chaney, Shelter; Welles, Red Trees and White Trashes; Yuno, Moodie

