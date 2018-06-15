New Music Friday For June 15: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

On this week's New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Rodney Carmichael, and Stephen Thompson for a quick run through the best new releases for June 15. Highlights include Christina Aguilera's Liberation, a monument to self-empowerment with contributions from Kanye West and Anderson .Paak; the trippy, futuristic debut of pop producer SOPHIE; and a deeply emotional solo project from Lincoln Park co-founder Mike Shinoda.

Featured Albums

Christina Aguilera: Liberation

Featured Tracks: "Dreamers" and "Fall In Line" Arthur Buck: Arthur Buck

Featured Track: "The Wanderer" Jay Rock: Redemption

Featured Track: "Broke" SOPHIE: Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

Featured Tracks: "Is It Cold In The Water?" and "Faceshopping" Buddy Guy: The Blues Is Alive And Well

Featured Track: "A Few Good Years" Mike Shinoda: Post Traumatic

Featured Track: "Promises I Can't Keep"

Other notable releases for June 15: Chromeo, Head Over Heels; Culture Abuse, Bay Dream; Marissa Anderson, Cloud Corner; Johnny Marr: Call The Comet; Olivia Chaney, Shelter; Welles, Red Trees and White Trashes; Yuno, Moodie