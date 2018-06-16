Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Surprise Album Is Here: Listen To 'EVERYTHING IS LOVE'

Just when it seemed June couldn't get any hotter for lovers of rap and R&B, the inevitable has finally happened: After a collaboration built on musical legacy and love for the past 15 years, Beyonce and Jay-Z have released a joint album as The Carters.

The surprise LP, EVERYTHING IS LOVE, premiered Saturday afternoon exclusively on Tidal, the digital streaming platform owned in part by Jay-Z. The nine-song album, which features Bey and Jay on every track, comes in the middle of a month chock full of chart-topping releases from some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. Less than 24 hours earlier, Nas released his 11th solo album, Nasir, which was executive produced by longtime Jay-Z collaborator Kanye West. And West, of course, is in the middle of a run of five releases which he's executive produced, including his own album, ye, Pusha T's Daytona, West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts, and an album by Teyana Taylor that's due next Friday.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and Jay-Z continue their international On The Run II tour through the fall.