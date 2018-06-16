Beyoncé And Jay-Z Take Over The Louvre In 'APES**T' Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's EVERYTHING IS LOVE may have come as a surprise on Saturday afternoon, but it's clearly been in the works for a while. Look no further than the couple's video for the album's first single, "APES**T."

Released under the moniker The Carters on Beyoncé's YouTube channel, it's an extravagantly produced six minutes in the Louvre — yes, the Louvre. It's packed with high art, pastel suits and turnt up dancers. The song lives up to the grandeur on first listen — this is clearly one of the catchiest singles to emerge in 2018.