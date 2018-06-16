Beyonce And Jay-Z Are The Carters in 'APES**T' Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's EVERYTHING IS LOVE may have come as a surprise on Saturday afternoon, but it's clearly been in the works for a while. Look no further than the couple's video for the album's first single, "APES**T."

Released under the moniker The Carters on Beyoncé's YouTube channel, it's an extravagantly produced six minutes, filled with high art, pastel suits and turnt up museum parties. The song lives up to the grandeur on first listen — this is clearly one of the catchiest singles to emerge in 2018.