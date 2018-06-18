What's Your Summer Jam This Year? Share your song below and we'll publish a playlist of your picks this Friday

Enlarge this image toggle caption YouTube YouTube

Ah, summer. Between the endless freedom and sizzling heat, there's something about the season that makes it ripe for memories. Lounging by the pool, dancing freely to the latest crackling pop hit. Drinking on rooftops with friends, the humid evening inducing a warm, pleasant languor. Road trips, music festivals, lazy days alone: With so much time, we become better versions of ourselves – more relaxed, confident and unguarded.

Whatever it is, it's clear that summer deserves its own soundtrack. What's your summer jam? Tell us in the poll below.