Your Favorite New Artists Of 2018 (So Far)

toggle caption Courtesy of the artists

Last week we asked our listeners to tell us their favorite new artist from the first half of 2018, someone who released their first songs or full-length albums this year. Many of the musicians who were most mentioned were often described as genre-defying — they borrow indiscriminately, playing with influences and synthesizing disparate sounds, all the while exposing the arbitrariness of music classifications. Look no further than Superorganism, the whimsical eight-person indie pop collective whose Tiny Desk set memorably featured blow-up whales, diet coke bubbles, and a live reading of Ralph Waldo Emerson. Or Sudan Archives, who fuses the styling of Sudanese fiddlers with electronic production and hip-hop beats.

Your favorite artists of 2018 resist categorization in bigger ways, too. From the over-the-top sexuality of Seattle's Thunderpussy, an all-female rock group, to the queerness echoing in serpentwithfeet's gospel-influenced release, they undermine assumptions about whose voice deserves to be at the center.

Plus, Bob and Robin's picks: MILCK, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who writes empowering, cathartic ballads, and Niklas Paschburg, an innovative German composer.