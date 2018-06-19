Your Favorite New Artists Of 2018 (So Far)
Last week we asked our listeners to tell us their favorite new artist from the first half of 2018, someone who released their first songs or full-length albums this year. Many of the musicians who were most mentioned were often described as genre-defying — they borrow indiscriminately, playing with influences and synthesizing disparate sounds, all the while exposing the arbitrariness of music classifications. Look no further than Superorganism, the whimsical eight-person indie pop collective whose Tiny Desk set memorably featured blow-up whales, diet coke bubbles, and a live reading of Ralph Waldo Emerson. Or Sudan Archives, who fuses the styling of Sudanese fiddlers with electronic production and hip-hop beats.
Your favorite artists of 2018 resist categorization in bigger ways, too. From the over-the-top sexuality of Seattle's Thunderpussy, an all-female rock group, to the queerness echoing in serpentwithfeet's gospel-influenced release, they undermine assumptions about whose voice deserves to be at the center.
Plus, Bob and Robin's picks: MILCK, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who writes empowering, cathartic ballads, and Niklas Paschburg, an innovative German composer.
Songs Featured On This Episode
Sudan Archives
- Song: Nont For Sale
- from Sink
"R&B these days feels so washed out with trap clicks and mumbling, distorted voices. So, it's refreshing to hear an artist like Sudan Archives whose music has an interesting futuristic-folk vibe." -- From our listener comments
Thunderpussy
- Song: Thunderpussy
- from Thunderpussy
"Bringing back a new Seattle of awesome woman power." -- From our listener comments
Haley Heynderickx
- Song: The Bug Collector
- from I Need To Start A Garden
"Her quiet, playful tunes are deep and thoughtful without being sad or melancholy, which fits my mood so far this year." -- From our listener comments
MILCK (Robin's Pick)
- Song: Black Sheep
- from This Is Not The End
"I cannot think of an artist who just wrecks me so quickly and completely. There are moments when I've gotten teary-eyed just thinking about her songs, without even hearing them. It's not that they're sad songs. In fact it's just the opposite. They're just powerful." -- Robin Hilton
Niklas Paschburg (Bob's Pick)
- Song: Spark
- from Oceanic
"This is music with a sense of wonder, and longing. It's music that, for me, is capable of slowing down time, helps focus my thoughts and stays with me long after the music stops." -- Bob Boilen
Snail Mail
- Song: Pristine
- from Lush
"It is equally as exhilarating as it is just shocking that someone who just graduated high school could release something as realized, mature, and technically proficient as this, all while beautifully capturing a young adult's experiences. She has the potential to be something really special." -- From our listener comments
Superorganism
- Song: It's All Good
- from Superorganism
"Every song is a beautiful bouquet of flowers tied together by Orono's voice, as if she dreamed up the songs between scrolling through her phone and waiting for her morning coffee." -- From our listener comments