Roséwave: This Summer, Think Pink : All Songs Considered We fill you in on how to shade your summer pink with unapologetically good pop music that is ready for any mood.
Roséwave: This Summer, Think Pink

Roséwave: Your Summer Soundtrack

Roséwave defies easy definition; it's meant to be felt, not understood. Samantha Clark & Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

Roséwave defies easy definition; it's meant to be felt, not understood.

It all started with a tweet. (Doesn't it always?)

Last June, NPR Music's Lars Gotrich tweeted just one word: "roséwave." Then, a follow-up that was more like a challenge: "Y'all can already list 5 bands for which roséwave rings true, c'mon." He wasn't exactly describing a genre — more a lifestyle that deserved (or, perhaps, inherently contained within it) its own soundtrack.

Rosé wine, the pink varietal that was once a punchline, has become ubiquitous in the summer months. Roséwave defies easy definition; it's meant to be felt, not understood. "It's unapologetic enjoyment for something maybe a little basic, but makes you feel good," one enthusiast offered.

Last year, when we published the first official roséwave playlist, its patron saints were HAIM, Lorde and Migos. When we re-launched roséwave this summer, that title went to artists like Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin and Dua Lipa, who have all given us summer-ready tracks that pair perfectly with pink drinks.

Of course, that's just the beginning. Just as many varieties of grapes can make rosé, many genres of music fall within the loving embrace of this style. In this special episode of All Songs Considered, NPR Music's official roséwave correspondents — Lars Gotrich, Lyndsey McKenna and Marissa Lorusso — fill you in on how to shade your summer pink with this new soundtrack.

Songs Heard In This Episode

Cover for Something To Tell You

HAIM

  • Song: Want You Back
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Something To Tell You
Album
Something To Tell You
Artist
HAIM
Label
Columbia Records/SONY
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Melodrama

Lorde

  • Song: Perfect Places
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Melodrama
Album
Melodrama
Artist
Lorde
Label
Lava Music/Republic Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Expectations

Hayley Kiyoko

  • Song: What I need (feat. Kehlani)
YouTube
Bella Donna

Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty

  • Song: Stop Draggin' My Heart Around
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Bella Donna
Album
Bella Donna
Artist
Stevie Nicks
Label
Simply Vinyl Records
Released
1981

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Brothers Johnson hide caption

toggle caption

The Brothers Johnson

  • Song: Tomorrow
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Look Out for #1
Album
Look Out for #1
Artist
The Brothers Johnson
Label
A&M Records
Released
1976

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for New Light (Single)

John Mayer

  • Song: New Light (Single)
YouTube
Cover for When My Heart Felt Volcanic

The Aces

  • Song: Stuck
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis

  • Song: Just a Stranger
YouTube
TLC

TLC

  • Song: No Scrubs
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
FanMail
Album
FanMail
Artist
TLC
Label
La Face

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Golden Hour

Kacey Musgraves

  • Song: Space Cowboy
YouTube

