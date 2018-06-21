Accessibility links
Watch The Sweaty, Sultry Video For St. Vincent's 'Fast Slow Disco' : All Songs Considered This is apparently what happens when Annie Clark shows up to leather night at your local gay club. Happy Pride month, everyone.
Watch The Sweaty, Sultry Video For St. Vincent's 'Fast Slow Disco'

Earlier this month, St. Vincent released a sped-up, reworked version of "Slow Disco," the sweeping and sad penultimate track from 2017's MASSEDUCTION. Aptly named "Fast Slow Disco," the new version replaces the original's pensive melancholy with glitzy, dance-worthy beats. "I always felt this song could wear many different outfits and live many different lives," Annie Clark says in a statement about the reworked version of the song. "Here she is in disco pants, sweating on a New York dance floor."

Now, St. Vincent has brought pretty much that exact vision to life in the visual for "Fast Slow Disco." The Zev Deans-directed video shows what apparently happens when Clark shows up to leather night at your local gay club. There's gyrating, crowdsurfing, sultry eye contact and even a few moments of tender slow-dancing as Clark makes her way through a crowd of sweaty, joyous men. Happy Pride month, everyone.

