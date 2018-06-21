Watch The Sweaty, Sultry Video For St. Vincent's 'Fast Slow Disco'

Earlier this month, St. Vincent released a sped-up, reworked version of "Slow Disco," the sweeping and sad penultimate track from 2017's MASSEDUCTION. Aptly named "Fast Slow Disco," the new version replaces the original's pensive melancholy with glitzy, dance-worthy beats. "I always felt this song could wear many different outfits and live many different lives," Annie Clark says in a statement about the reworked version of the song. "Here she is in disco pants, sweating on a New York dance floor."

Now, St. Vincent has brought pretty much that exact vision to life in the visual for "Fast Slow Disco." The Zev Deans-directed video shows what apparently happens when Clark shows up to leather night at your local gay club. There's gyrating, crowdsurfing, sultry eye contact and even a few moments of tender slow-dancing as Clark makes her way through a crowd of sweaty, joyous men. Happy Pride month, everyone.