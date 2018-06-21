Watch Sylvan Esso's Lively, Electric Concert Video For 'Signal'

YouTube

The behind-the-scenes concert reel is a music video staple, an opportunity for artists to prove, via sequences of young, fawning crowds, candid iPhone videos and electrifying stage gyrations, how lovable and human they are.

On June 19, electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso released a tour video for "Signal," a song from their sophomore album What Now. True to form, the video offers all of the classic concert reel signatures: early morning load-ins, Amelia Meath's grotesque faces and, of course, a marquee that prominently displays "SOLD OUT."

Sylvan Esso's minimalistic sounds are perfect for parties where guests mull but don't dance, splay across beanbags, refill their plastic cups and lean disinterestedly against walls. But the duo's live performance is where it's at — anyone who has seen Sylvan Esso perform is immediately engrossed by their indomitable energy and raw, idiosyncratic style. Amelia Meath's cheeky, fuck-it attitude, the bizarre dance moves that make her seem like she always has to pee, juxtaposed with Nick Sanborn's cool, relaxed demeanor, as if he's saying "I'm just along for the ride." The duo is inordinately comfortable with themselves – in the video, Amelia wears a sweater with "FEELINGS" unapologetically displayed across the chest. It's what makes anything of theirs, even something as cliché as a concert video, so immensely enjoyable to watch.