New Music Friday For June 22: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

On this week's episode of New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Rodney Carmichael, along with jazz critic Nate Chinen from WBGO about the most exciting new releases for June 22. Albums include the intense, industrial rock of Nine Inch Nails, the new joint project of Lecrae & Zaytoven and the wildly ambitious, shape-shifting jazz of Kamasi Washington.

Featured Albums

Nine Inch Nails: Bad Witch

Featured Song: "Ahead Of Ourselves" Birdtalker: One

Featured song: "Heavy" Lecrae & Zaytoven: Let The Trap Say Amen

Featured Song: "Holy Water" Priscilla Renea: Coloured

Featured Song: "Jonjo" Kamasi Washington: Heaven And Earth

Featured Song: "One Of One" Death Grips: Year Of The Snitch

Featured Track: "Black Paint"

Other notable releases for June 22: Arp, Zebra; Bebe Rexha, Expectations; Dawes, Passwords; Khemmis, Desolation; Gang Gang Dance, Kazuashita; Jack River, Sugar Mountain; Panic! At The Disco, Pray For the Wicked.