Accessibility links
New Music Friday For June 22: Six Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered Highlights from June 22 include the intense industrial rock of Nine Inch Nails, the new joint project of Lecrae & Zaytoven and the wildly ambitious, shape-shifting jazz of Kamasi Washington.
NPR logo

New Music Friday: June 22

Listen · 22:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/622189380/622189975" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday For June 22: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

New Music Friday

New Music Friday For June 22: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

New Music Friday: June 22

Listen · 22:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/622189380/622189975" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Atticus Ross (left) and Trent Reznor (right) of Nine Inch Nails, whose new album Bad Witch is on our short list for the best releases of June 22. Corinne Schiavone/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Corinne Schiavone/Courtesy of the artist

Atticus Ross (left) and Trent Reznor (right) of Nine Inch Nails, whose new album Bad Witch is on our short list for the best releases of June 22.

Corinne Schiavone/Courtesy of the artist

On this week's episode of New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Rodney Carmichael, along with jazz critic Nate Chinen from WBGO about the most exciting new releases for June 22. Albums include the intense, industrial rock of Nine Inch Nails, the new joint project of Lecrae & Zaytoven and the wildly ambitious, shape-shifting jazz of Kamasi Washington.

Featured Albums

  1. Nine Inch Nails: Bad Witch
    Featured Song: "Ahead Of Ourselves"
  2. Birdtalker: One
    Featured song: "Heavy"
  3. Lecrae & Zaytoven: Let The Trap Say Amen
    Featured Song: "Holy Water"
  4. Priscilla Renea: Coloured
    Featured Song: "Jonjo"
  5. Kamasi Washington: Heaven And Earth
    Featured Song: "One Of One"
  6. Death Grips: Year Of The Snitch
    Featured Track: "Black Paint"

Other notable releases for June 22: Arp, Zebra; Bebe Rexha, Expectations; Dawes, Passwords; Khemmis, Desolation; Gang Gang Dance, Kazuashita; Jack River, Sugar Mountain; Panic! At The Disco, Pray For the Wicked.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist