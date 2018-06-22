Your Favorite Summer Jams

Earlier this week, we asked you for your favorite summer jams — the feel-good music that'll carry you through unrelenting news cycles, flat LaCroix, and incessant reminders from your mom ("HAVE YOU PUT ON SUNSCREEN YET?"). We loved your choices, from the sultry Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa song "One Kiss" to Korean boy band BTS's "Fake Love." We also loved your enthusiasm: "It bangs" was a common comment, along with "It slaps" and "IT BUMPS IN THE WHIP." (We also learned some new terms).

Without further ado, here are your selections for your favorite summer jam. And if you're hungry for more, check out NPR Music's picks for song of the summer.