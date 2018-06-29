New Music Friday For June 29: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

It's an exciting week for new music. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks to NPR's Rodney Carmichael, Ann Powers, Stephen Thompson and Tom Huizenga, along with WBGO's Nate Chinen about the best releases for June 29. This includes Drake's highly-anticipated double album, Scorpion, Florence and the Machine's tentative turn toward optimism with High as Hope, previously unheard and unreleased music from jazz legend John Coltrane and much more.

Featured Albums

Drake: Scorpion

Featured Song: "I'm Upset" Jim James: Uniform Distortion

Featured Song: "Just A Fool" The Innocence Mission: Sun on the Square

Featured Song: "Shadow of the Pines" John Adams: Doctor Atomic

Featured Song: "Batter My Heart" Florence + The Machine: High as Hope

Featured Song: "Patricia" The Milk Carton Kids: All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do

Featured Song: "One More For The Road" John Coltrane: Both Directions At Once

Featured Song: "Untitled Original 11383"

Other notable releases for June 29: Let's Eat Grandma: I'm All Ears, Gorillaz: The Now Now, The Essex Green: Hardly Electronic, Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams: Vanished Gardens, Protoje: A Matter Of Time, Tropics: Nocturnal Souls.