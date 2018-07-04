Accessibility links
Listen To NPR Music's Favorite Songs & Albums Of 2018 (So Far) : All Songs Considered Whether you're on the beach or hard at work counting down the hours to a neighborhood cookout, you need some new tunes.
NPR logo Listen To NPR Music's Favorite Songs & Albums Of 2018 (So Far)

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

Best Music Of The Year

Listen To NPR Music's Favorite Songs & Albums Of 2018 (So Far)

Enlarge this image

Leon Bridges' "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" is one of our favorite songs of 2018 (so far). Jack McKain/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Jack McKain/Courtesy of the artist

Leon Bridges' "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" is one of our favorite songs of 2018 (so far).

Jack McKain/Courtesy of the artist

We're hitting the middle of summer, so you're either on a beach with a cooler and extra sunscreen (reapply every two hours!), or making that dollar at work and staying cool in air conditioning, counting down the hours to a neighborhood cookout and perhaps a nice glass of rosé.

In any case, you need some new tunes. Lucky for y'all, we just published our 35 Favorite Songs and 40 Favorite Albums of 2018 (So Far). Both are available here in playlist form. That's a solid five hours of everything from Ella Mai's slinky bop "Boo'd Up" and Leon Bridges' dancefloor-ready "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" to album selections from Courtney Barnett's raging Tell Me How You Really Feel and Khruangbin's indelibly groovy Con Todo El Mundo.

So fire up that phone and hit that follow button. We got you.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist