New Music Friday For July 13: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered Our quick run through the best new albums out this week includes Wiz Khalifa's long-awaited followup to Rolling Papers, a brighter outlook for Dirty Projectors, the calming sounds of Luluc and more.
New Music Friday For July 13: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now
Happy Friday the 13th! On this week's New Music Friday, All Song Considered's Robin Hilton speaks with NPR's Ann Powers, Stephen Thompson, Lars Gotrich, and Sidney Madden about the best new releases of the week. Highlights include Wiz Khalifa's long-awaited followup to the 2011 pop-rap breakout Rolling Papers, the calming songs of Luluc, affirmations of love from the Dirty Projectors and more.
Featured Albums
- Rayland Baxter: Wide Awake
Featured Song: "Strange American Dream"
- Dirty Projectors: Lamp Lit Prose
Featured Song: "Right Now"
- The Ophelias: Almost
Featured Song: "Fog"
- Wiz Khalifa: Rolling Papers 2
Featured Song: "Rolling Papers 2"
- Luluc: Sculptor
Featured Song: "Moon Girl"
- Amy Shark: Love Monster
Featured Song: "All Loved Up"
- Cowboy Junkies: All That Reckoning
Featured Song: "The Things We Do To Each Other"
Other Notable Releases For July 13: Deaf Heaven: Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, Wet: Still Run, Body/Head: The Switch, Lotic: Power, Jenn Champion: Single Rider, Laurel Halo: Raw Silk Uncut Wood, The Suffers: Everything Here, Valley Queen: Supergiant.