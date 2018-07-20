New Music Friday For July 20: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Ann Powers, and Stephen Thompson to talk about July 20th's notable releases. Highlights include sultry R&B from The Internet, seething rock from songwriter Meg Myers, the "Joy" of Ty Segall & White Fence, a new album from the bluegrass group Punch Brothers and more.

Featured on this Episode

The Internet: Hive Mind

Featured Song: "Come Together" Lori McKenna: The Tree

Featured Song: "A Mother Never Rests" Punch Brothers: All Ashore

Featured Song: "Jumbo" Ty Segall & White Fence: Joy

Featured Song: "Do Your Hair" Meg Myers: Take Me To The Disco

Featured Song: "Tear Me To Pieces" Buddy: Harlan & Alondra

Featured Song: "Real Life S***"

Other notable releases for July 20: Ovlov: Tru, Nathan Salsburg: Third, Balún: Prisma Tropical, Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas: Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas, Struckout: Struckout